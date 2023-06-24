Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner Group rebellion call

Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

The Russian president addressed his nation on Saturday morning (23 June) after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops reached a key Russian city.

Mr Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Russia’s southern city Rostov-on-Don.

“This is a stab in the back to our country and our people,” Mr Putin said in a televised address.