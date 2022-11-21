Russia’s Shiveluch volcano spews plumes of ash

Russian officials warned of major explosions on the horizon as the Shiveluch volcano rumbled.

This video shows plumes of ash being spewed from the volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Sunday, November 20.

It was released by the Kamchatka volcanic eruption response team on Telegram, where they said the plumes reached 5,000 metres above sea level.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the team the day prior.

There are around 30 active volcanoes on the peninsula which extends into the Pacific Ocean.

