Russian soldiers captured on CCTV shooting unarmed civilians in back

Russian soldiers have been captured on CCTV shooting two unarmed Ukrainian civilians in the back, killing one.

The footage, originally obtained by the BBC, shows bicycle shop security guard Leonid Pliat and his boss speaking to a group of Vladimir Putin's troops close to the business.

After an initial conversation, in which both civilians show they are unarmed, the soldiers turn away.

As Mr Pliat and his boss walk back, the Russians suddenly reappear, crouch down and shoot them from behind.

Mr Pliat survived but his colleague - who has not been named - was killed.

