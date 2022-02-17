Jen Psaki has suggested the US is still waiting to see if Russia has withdrawn troops from the Ukraine border.

The White House press secretary was holding a briefing less than 24 hours after Joe Biden addressed the nation over the crisis in eastern Europe.

“I’m not going to define that by troop numbers. We will know it when we see it, which is a verifiable reduction of troops at the border of Ukraine,” Ms Psaki responded when asked what the US would describe as “meaningful pullback”.

