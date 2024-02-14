Ukrainian forces destroy large Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a large Russian military ship off the occupied peninsula of Crimea, Kyiv’s military has claimed.

The Caesar Kunikov ship was hit and sunk by naval drones overnight on 14 February, while in in Ukraine’s territorial waters near Alupka.

Footage from the Ukrainian military shows the Ropucha-class landing ship being hit by multiple USVs (unmanned surface vehicles) causing a large explosion before the ship sinks into the water.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry’s intelligence unit, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

There has been no immediate comment from Russia, which said earlier that it had destroyed six drones in the Black Sea.