Video shows devastation wreaked by Russia’s ‘largest drone attack’

Footage shows the chilling aftermath of what Ukrainian officials are calling Russia’s largest drone attack since the start of the invasion in 2022.

Russia fired a total of 273 exploding drones and decoys during the barrage, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

The video shows the trail of destruction left in the Kyiv region.

Rubble has been strewn across the streets, while firefighters battle blazes in bombed-out buildings.

Kyiv regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said a a 28-year-old woman was killed and three other people, including a young child, were injured.