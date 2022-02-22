Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun, Sajid Javid says

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already begun, following Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise two separatist-controlled regions in the country, Sajid Javid has suggested.

“We’ve seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports, we can already tell that he’s sent in tanks and troops,” the health secretary said on Tuesday morning.

“From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Mr Javid’s comments came as prime minister Boris Johnson chaired an emergency Cobra meeting with senior security officials in Downing Street.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.