Russia’s defence ministry released a video on Sunday 5 November which they say shows a nuclear capable ballistic missile test launched from the country’s newest submarine.

It comes shortly after Vladimir Putin rescinded ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which outlaws nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons.

According to the ministry, the launch of the sea-based intercontinental ballistic missile Bulava was successful, taking off under the surface of the White Sea on the European side of the Arctic coast and hit its target all the way in far eastern Kamchatcka.

This was the final test run for the Imperator Aleksandr III submarine before a decision will be taken on its induction into the naval fleet.