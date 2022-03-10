Boris Johnson ‘fears’ Vladimir Putin will use chemical weapons in Ukraine

Boris Johnson has admitted he "fears" Russia will use chemical weapons in Ukraine under the pretence that their "opponents" are storing the same.

"I'll make you one other prediction... the stuff you are hearing about chemical weapons," the prime minister said during an interview with Sky News.

"They start saying that there are chemical weapons being stored by their opponents so when they deploy chemical weapons - as I fear they may - they have a fake story ready to go."

Mr Johnson added that his suggestion is based on "what Russia are already doing".

