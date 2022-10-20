Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile

A council building in Energodar, in southern Ukraine, was hit by a missile during shelling on 19 October.

Russia has accused Ukraine of opening fire on the city, where the Zaporizhzhia power plant is located, according to a report by Russian state media.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of four Ukrainian territories that have been annexed by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

The Ukrainian mayor of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov, said that the city was partially without electricity and water on Wednesday, and that it had not been confirmed if there were any casualties.

Sign up for our newsletters.