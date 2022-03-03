Jeremy Vine has sparked backlash after suggesting that Russian soldiers “probably deserve to die” in the Ukraine invasion.

The TV presenter made the comments on Monday’s edition of his Channel 5 talk show.

"The brutal reality is, if you put on a uniform for Putin and you go and fight his war, you probably deserve to die, don’t you?" Vine asked a caller who had suggested the people of Russia "are not our enemies".

