Ukrainian resident uses war debris to reconstruct home after liberation

A Ukrainian resident is reconstructing his home using war debris after it was destroyed.

Igor Knyazev is from Dovhenke, a village around 20km (12 miles) from Izium where mass graves were found after Russian forces withdrew last year.

The father-of-three fled after Russia’s invasion, but has now returned to try and rebuild his life after Kharkiv was de-occupied in September 2022.

Not a single building has remained intact following the fighting.

Knyazev, with his father and friends, have been using leftover crates from “Grad” rockets to build the walls of his house.