Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on a video call to rally protesters across Europe to support his country’s fight against Russia.

The Ukrainian president addressed thousands of people demonstrating against the war in several cities including Paris, Prague, Lyon, and Frankfurt.

"If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be a democratic victory for the whole world," Mr Zelensky said.

"This will be a victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery."

