Russia’s UN ambassador plays on phone as Biden addresses Assembly

Russia's UN ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, was seen looking at his phone while President Joe Biden spoke at the United Nations General Assembly.

During his speech, Biden told the Assembly that Russia is an "aggressor" which "stands in the way of peace" in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky can be seen watching Biden speak. Before his visit, Zelensky questioned why the UN still allowed his country’s invader a seat at the table.

The 78th UN General Assembly brought together world leaders and representatives in New York City for thousands of speeches, meetings, and receptions to address the leading challenges facing the world today.