Putin ‘very afraid’ and ‘probably hiding’ after Wagner rebellion, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Vladimir Putin is “very afraid” after a rebellion from Wagner Group mercenaries.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s men were barely 100 miles from Moscow when the mutiny was called off, with the leader cleared of any criminal charges and sent to Belarus hours after the Russian president had labelled the action as “treason”.

“The man from the Kremlin is obviously very afraid and probably hiding somewhere, not showing himself,” Ukrainian president Zelensky said on Saturday evening (24 June).

“I am sure that he is no longer in Moscow.”