Data from a flight tracking website shows a Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin , flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday (June 27).

It comes after the group seized a military headquarters and marched on Moscow, before turning around on Saturday.

Under a deal mediated by Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko to halt a mutiny, Prigozhin is meant to move to Belarus.