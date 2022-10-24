Moment Russian pilot ejects from burning fighter jet moments before explosion

Newly released footage shows the moment a Russian pilot ejected from a burning fighter jet just moments before it exploded.

This video is believed to show a Su-25 crash in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast in June of this year, which Russian officials said was caused by the aircraft striking a power line. However, pro-Ukraine sources claimed it had actually been shot down.

Just moments after the pilot escaped the jet it came crashing down into a field, bursting into a ball of flames.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.