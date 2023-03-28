Russian troops fire anti-ship cruise missiles in test over Sea of Japan

Footage released by the Russian Ministry of Defence shows troops firing anti-ship cruise missiles over the Sea of Japan.

In a Telegram post, the officials described the Pacific Fleet exercise as the attack of a "mock enemy warship."

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres, was successfully hit by a direct hit of two Moskit cruise missiles," the post said.

This video shows variously angles of the missiles being fired.

