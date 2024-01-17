Rwanda scheme is like ‘pulling pin out of grenade but not throwing it’, says Jenrick

Robert Jenrick urged MPs to “find a way through” the “entirely foreseeable” prospect of European judges challenging the Rwanda plan.

The former immigration minister is leading Tory efforts to rewrite the legislation in the House of Commons.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday (17 January), Mr Jenrick said: “It is, as I’ve said before, a bit like pulling the pin out of a grenade but not being prepared to throw it.

“Setting this scheme in train without knowing what you would do when this happens – it’s entirely foreseeable, let’s find a way through this challenge.”