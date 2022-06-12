Demonstrators at a removal centre by Gatwick airport protest against plans to send migrants to Rwanda.

Migrants rights groups hold a show of support for people detained at Brook House Immigration Removal Centre at Gatwick who are scheduled to be sent to Rwanda.

Home secretary Priti Patel’s highly-controversial plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda on a plane has been given the go-ahead.

A High Court judge rejected campaigners’ calls to stop the Home Office’s first deportation flight to Rwanda, scheduled to leave on Tuesday with 31 migrants onboard.