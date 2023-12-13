'No one knows what you just said': James Cleverly clashes with Ed Balls over Rwanda

Home Secretary James Cleverly clashed with Good Morning Britain host and former Labour MP Ed Balls in a heated discussion on the Rwanda deportation policy on Wednesday (13 December).

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won a crunch vote on the Safety of Rwanda Bill after spending the day in talks with potential rebels to avoid a defeat on his flagship “stop the boats” pledge.

On Wednesday, the GMB presenter asked Mr Cleverly: “If there was a coup a day after it became law would Rwanda still be a safe country?”

Mr Cleverly failed to answer the question and instead discussed the policy.

Mr Balls claims: “No one knows what you just said.”

“If you didn’t talk over me Ed then perhaps they would,” Mr Cleverly replies.