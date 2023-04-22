Extinction Rebellion activists descend on central London

Extinction Rebellion enters the second day of several days of protest in central London as the climate activist group attempts to abandon disruptive tactics and focus on “relationships over roadblocks”.

Protesters chanted outside Westminster on Saturday, 22 April as they called for more action to tackle the climate crisis.

More than 30,000 people have said they will attend the protests, between April 21 and April 24, described as “The Big One”.

The demonstrations will be XR’s first major action since announcing it would move away from more controversial methods of protest.

