Moment police storm Ryanair flight after man caught smoking in plane toilet

Police escorted a Ryanair passenger off a plane after he was caught smoking in the toilet on Tuesday, 30 May.

The aircraft had returned to the UK from Palma when the man was greeted by officers at Manchester Airport.

Sporting a grey t-shirt and shorts, the passenger leaves the plane before flight staff inform other passengers that they are free to leave the aircraft.

A father on board the aircraft told the Manchester Evening News that the smoking incident occurred “about 20 minutes after take-off” and the man was “named and shamed” in front of the whole flight.