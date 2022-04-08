Sabina Nessa’s killer jailed for at least 36 years for her murder

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the killing of Sabina Nessa in a park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, in September last year.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled from Eastbourne on 17 September to Cator Park in Kidbrooke. He saw Nessa enter the park and carried out a sexually-motivated attack before fleeing the scene.

“[Sabina's] death struck at the heart of the fears of many women who should have the right to walk in our open spaces safely,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil John said.

