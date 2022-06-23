‘Zero engagement’ from government on TfL funding crisis, Sadiq Khan says

Sadiq Khan has accused the government of “zero engagement” over Transport for London’s (TFL) funding crisis, as a current settlement reaches expiration.

The Mayor of London on Thursday warned of cuts which have “never been seen in London before” just one day before the fourth funding settlement of the pandemic – which took government support to £5 billion, reaches an end.

Mr Khan said without a long-term funding plan, Londoners would see a 10% reduction in underground services – equivalent to an entire tube line, and the loss of more than 100 bus routes.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.