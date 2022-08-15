Independent TV
Iran blames Salman Rushdie after knife attack in New York
Iran has denied any involvement in the stabbing of Salman Rushdie at an event in New York on Friday, 12 August, instead blaming the author and his supporters.
“In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said.
Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988.
The writer was forced into hiding for a decade after he received death threats.
