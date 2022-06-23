San Francisco police share photo of suspect after fatal subway shooting

Police in San Francisco have shared a photo of a suspect after a subway shooting killed one and wounded another.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10am on Wednesday (22 June) on a commuter train as it pulled away from a residential station toward the city’s Castro neighbourhood.

Witnesses reported three or four shots and a “heated verbal argument” between the suspect and deceased victim.

“It’s cold comfort, but it does not appear that this was random,” Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents the Castro District, said.

