Sandy Hook survivors share defiant messages as they graduate high school

Survivors of one of the deadliest school shootings in US history celebrated a bittersweet and sombre high school graduation on Wednesday 13 June.

As many as 60 of the 330 seniors graduating from Newtown High School, Connecticut, are survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The shooting that occurred on 14 December 2012 killed 20 schoolchildren and six staff members.

Twelve years on, some of the teenagers who survived the horrific incident shared defiant messages as they graduated from high school.

“Even though we are missing a big chunk of our class, we are still graduating and we want to be those regular teenagers who walk across that stage and feel that celebratory feeling,” Grace Fischer said.