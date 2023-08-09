Suspect throws paint over Black Lives Matter Mural in Santa Cruz

A suspect was caught on CCTV vandalising a Black Lives Matter mural in Santa Cruz on Saturday, 29 July.

Footage released by the Santa Cruz Police Department shows an individual approaching the mural on Center Street in broad daylight.

It came just over a month after the art was restored following a previous act of vandalism.

Brandon Bochat and Hagan Warner were sentenced to pay restitution fees and serve community service for their roles in leaving trails of burned rubber across the painting in July 2021.