Massive waves flood Santa Cruz as storm surges across California coast

Massive waves hitting the California coastline sparked evacuations on Thursday, 28 December.

A high surf warning was initially issued for Santa Cruz County as a storm brings high winds, rainfall, and a heavy tidal swell.

Water can be seen pouring into the esplanade in Rio del Mar in Santa Cruz on Thursday morning as high tides flooded parking lots and streets.

Evacuation orders were issued in Santa Cruz as well as across the coast as dangerously high waves pound the coastlines, expected to reach a height of 33ft.