Sara Sharif’s grandfather urges son to speak to police after 10-year-old girl’s death

The grandfather of Sara Sharif has urged his son to "present himself" to police and give his "point of view" following the little girl’s death.

Police want to speak to Muhammad Sharif's son Urfan Sharif, as well as his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Shahzad Malik, after Sara, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking on 10 August.

Officers believe Urfan Sharif, 41, along with Ms Batool, 29, Mr Malik, 28, and five children aged between one and 13, travelled to Islamabad the day before Sara’s body was discovered.