Sarah Everard killer loses appeal against whole-life prison sentence

A court has rejected an appeal from Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens to have his sentence reduced from a whole-life term.

Ms Everard was kidnapped in south London on 3 March 2021. Couzens then drover her to near Dover where he raped and murdered her.

The former Metropolitan Police officer’s lawyers argued he instead deserved “decades in jail” and that the sentence was excessive.

Couzens lost his bid on Friday, 29 July, as three of his former colleagues were on trial for sending “racist and misogynistic” WhatsApp messages.

