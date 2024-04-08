Sarah Ferguson shares poignant health message amid ongoing cancer treatment

The Duchess of York shared a powerful message, encouraging people to regularly check themselves as she continues cancer treatment.

Sarah Fergison took to Instagram on Sunday (7 April) to mark World Health Day on Sunday with a poignant message to encourage people to maintain their physical and mental wellness.

She said: “I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself. Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.”

The duchess was diagnosed with skin cancer in January after having several moles removed and analysed. In the summer of 2023 she underwent a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.