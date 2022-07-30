England prepare to face Germany at Wembley as the Lionesses aim to end a 56-year wait for a major tournament title.

“We don’t fear anyone”, England manager Sarina Wiegman said ahead of the Euro 2022 final.

England captain Leah Williamson described the match against Germany as a “fairytale fixture”.

Sarina Wiegman’s side has a chance to become the first national team to win a major tournament since the men’s team won the World Cup in 1966.

