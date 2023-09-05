Sadiq Khan urges Tories to be ‘transparent’ over school concrete crisis

Sadiq Khan has urged the government to be “transparent” over the school concrete crisis.

The Mayor of London said the consequences of RAAC are not being shared with him, as he visted Newport Primary School in the capital.

Mr Khan made the trip as free school meals are rolled out across the city to all state primary school children.

“I think the government has to come clean and be transparent,” he said.

“This would be reassuring to staff, to parents, to children and to others.”