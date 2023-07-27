Teenagers arrested for bringing ‘rifle’ to elementary school in Florida

Two teenagers in Florida were arrested at an elementary school on Tuesday (25 July) for bringing a weapon that later turned out to be a BB gun onto the grounds.

The principal of Schmidt Elementary School reported two individuals, one armed with a rifle, just before 12:30pm, prompting a school lockdown.

Bodycam footage shows the moment armed Hillsborough County Sheriff officers shows armed approached the two teens who were lying on the ground and complied with commands.

The “rifle” was later discovered to be a BB gun.

The pair face multiple charges, including exhibition of a weapon on school property and trespass on school property with a weapon.