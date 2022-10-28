Members of the Scottish Parliament have voted to back the general principles of a piece of gender legislation which will remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria when seeking a gender recognition certificate (GRC)

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill passed by 88 votes to 33, with four abstentions, as community safety minister Ash Regan quit on Thursday, 27 October, in the hours before the debate.

Seven SNP MSPs broke with the whip to vote against the Bill: Stephanie Callaghan, Fergus Ewing, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason, Michelle Thomson and Ms Regan.

