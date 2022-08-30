A major clean-up operation has begun in Edinburgh as waste and cleansing services resume after nearly two weeks of strike action by workers.

The city’s waste workers walked out on August 18 in a dispute over pay, but returned to work on Tuesday (30 August) in the Scottish capital where huge piles of rubbish have accumulated in many streets.

The strike was timed to coincide with Edinburgh’s festival season and quickly spread to other council areas, with Public Health Scotland previously warning a build-up of waste could become a risk to human health.

