Fireworks set off as blaze burns on Dundee road amid disorder

Fireworks were set off as a fire burned in a road in Dundee on Monday, 31 October.

Footage shows a blaze burning next to a lit firework on Gillburn Road in the Kirkton area of the city.

Tayside chief superintendent Phil Davison said there was “no justification” for Monday’s events.

“Throwing fireworks and other items towards emergency services is reckless and dangerous. No one should go to work and expect to be attacked,” he added.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.