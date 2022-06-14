Nicola Sturgeon says UK government has ‘no respect for democracy’

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested the UK government “has no respect for democracy”.

Scotland's first minister spoke on Tuesday (14 June) as she set out a case for the nation to once again vote on becoming an independent country.

“My duty as a democratically elected first minister is to the people of Scotland, not to Boris Johnson or any Tory prime minister,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“This is a UK government that has no respect for democracy and as we saw again yesterday, that has no regard for the rule of law either.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.