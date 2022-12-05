Holidaymakers’ parasail crashes into sea after getting tangled

A couple who went parasailing in Marmaris, Turkey, crashed into the sea after their parachute became entangled with another as they were mid-air.

Beth and Rob, from South Wales, were taking in the views when Beth noticed another boat in the water.

Footage shows the pair crashing down into the sea after becoming entangled with another paraglider.

The parasailing company were “really quick” to help, Beth said.

“We were very lucky that we didn’t get hurt... it is so scary when you’re up in the air and you know there’s nothing you can do but panic,” she said.

