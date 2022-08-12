FBI reportedly searched for nuclear weapons-related documents at Donald Trump’s home

FBI agents were looking for nuclear weapons-related documents when they searched Donald Trump’s home, US media has reported.

The Washington Post cited sources familiar with the investigation as saying that federal agents may have been looking for the classified documents when they investigated Trump’s Florida estate.

Meanwhile, attorney general Merrick Garland has stated that the Department of Justice has requested for the search warrant of Mar-a-Lago to be unsealed.

“I personally approve the decision to seek a search warrant, in this matter. The department does not take such decision lightly,” Garland said.

