NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby was grilled by reporters Tuesday 9 January about the White House’s credibility after news broke that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had hidden his hospitalisation and prostate cancer diagnosis for days.

Austin’s hospitalisation had not only been kept from his department but also President Biden.

“Why should we believe anything this administration tells us about anything ever again?” NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Kirby.

“It’s up to you and your colleagues and it’s up to the American people to determine how much they’re going to ascribe what happened here to our credibility,” Kirby responded.