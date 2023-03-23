Footage appears to show two security guards detaining a Black teenager on the floor of a Superdrug after his mother said they “slam dunked” him.

Video reportedly shows the 15-year-old boy being restrained in Chichester on Wednesday, 22 March.

An hour and a half after the boy’s arrest, his mother, Kirsty Buchanan, said the police hadn’t told her where they had taken her son.

Sussex Police released a statement saying officers were called after a report of a “group of teenagers involved in an altercation.”

“A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault,” it read.

