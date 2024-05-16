Moment semi-truck nearly drives off Clark Memorial Bridge

This is the heartstopping moment when a semi-truck driver was forced off the road on Louisville’s Clark Memorial Bridge, narrowly escaping plunging into the Ohio River as her truck dangled off the edge.

This dashcam footage was shown during the court hearing of Trevor Branham, the man accused of causing the crash. He is facing a number of charges, including driving with a suspended licence. At the time of publishing, he had not entered a plea.

The footage shows 26-year-old semi driver Sydney Thomas hanging on to the wheel as her truck spins out of control after being hit by Branham’s pickup.

Ms Thomas was rescued by Louisville firefighters