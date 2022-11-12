Mark Kelly’s reelection brings Democrats one seat away from Senate control

Mark Kelly has been reelected to the US Senate, bringing the Democrats just one seat away from holding the majority.

The former astronaut beat his contender, GOP’s Blake Masters, in the US 2022 midterms election in Arizona.

“It’s been one of the great honours of my life to serve as Arizona senator. I’m humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work,” he said in a statement.

While the Democrats are projected to hold the Senate, it is looking likely Republicans may take the House.

