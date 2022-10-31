King Charles III has said the UK “stands in solidarity” with the people of South Korea in a message of condolence following the crowd surge that killed more than 150 people.

The monarch said both he and the Queen Consort were “deeply shocked and saddened” by the news of the deaths during recent Halloween festivities in Seoul.

“I wanted you to know how deeply shocked and saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones as a consequence of the recent, tragic incident,” Charles said.

