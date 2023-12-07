Drone footage captures devastation after Seychelles explosion

Aerial footage shows devastation in the Seychelles after an explosion at an industrial zone on Thursday, 7 December.

President Wavel Ramkalawan declared a state of emergency after the blast on the main island of Mahe.

Drone video showed debris strewn in the blast area, as well as a crater.

It coincided with flooding in residential areas after heavy rainfall hit the island nation.

Some properties were damaged following mudslides.

There was no immediate confirmation of any casualties from the blast.