Mourners in Ireland share thoughts on Shane MacGowan ahead of funeral

Mourners in Ireland have shared their thoughts on Shane MacGowan ahead of his funeral.

Thousands of fans have paid their respects to the beloved Pogues singer, who died aged 65 on 30 November 2023.

“Shane was a local man, we saw him all the time. His home was in Tipperary as he said himself in one of his songs, ‘The Broad Majestic Shannon’, ‘our hearts in Tipperary wherever we roam’... Shane was one of our own,” said one man.

“Everyone loved him and we always had a great singsong. Christmas was always great in Ireland when he was home,” another added.

His funeral takes place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, where a public funeral will be live-streamed from 3:30pm.