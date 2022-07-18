Shark swims metres from boat on Pembrokeshire coast

A large shark has been spotted swimming just metres from the Welsh coast of Pembrokeshire.

Alex Nel spotted the shark on the morning of Saturday, July 16, while out at sea near Strumble Head in Pembrokeshire.

In the clip, posted to his family's farming Facebook pageThe Nel’s Farming Life, two fins are seen cutting through the water just metres away from the boat.

As they grow nearer, the shark's head and tail become noticeable.

The shark is believed to be a basking shark, Britain's largest fish which can reach 12 metres in length and weigh up to six tonnes.

